Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree showed off his closing speed and explosiveness in Sunday’s wild-card matchup against the Lions.

When Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore rolled to his right to buy some time, Dupree no longer had to worry about contain, and he then sprinted in Moore’s direction. Moore probably didn’t expect he would get there as soon as he did, because right as he released the ball, Moore drilled him in the jaw with this vicious hit.

Dupree was hit with a personal foul for unnecessary roughness, although it looked to be a clean hit. Moore was knocked out of the game, but came back in after sitting out only one play. That speaks volumes about how tough he is.