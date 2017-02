Viral sensation Robin Schreiber, aka “Dance Cam Mom,” showed NBA fans that even she could teach the reigning MVP a thing or two.

Stephen Curry and Schreiber got together in the spirit of NBA All-Star Weekend, and “Dance Cam Mom” showed the Warriors guard some of her best moves, which he mimicked.

She also got the opportunity to pose for a photo with Kevin Durant.

"I've been wanting to meet you." KD & @dancecammom 💙💛 pic.twitter.com/PT9IXZYuc1 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 16, 2017

