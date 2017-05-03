Reigning MVP Stephen Curry could go down as the best pure shooter of all-time, but that’s not what makes him nearly impossible to guard.

No, it’s his shooting prowess combined with his dribbling skills/ability to put defenders on skates, so he can either blow by them or knock down an open spot.

Poor Rudy Gobert learned that lesson during Tuesday night’s game, and it wasn’t pretty to watch.

It happened in the second quarter of the Western Conference playoff series matchup, when Draymond Green drew Gobert away from the basket by setting a high screen near the top of the key. That forced Gobert to switch and guard Curry, which Steph took advantage of—immediately. After a sick crossover dribble, Gobert—one of the league’s best defenders—was completely turned around, and Steph then blew by him for an easy layup after putting him on skates.

This GIF really puts the play in perspective.

Another one bites the dust.