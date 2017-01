CReigning MVP Stephen Curry got absolutely posterized during Tuesday night’s game against the Heat.

It happened when James Johnson drove the lane and showed no hesitation in attacking the smaller Curry. He took flight and Curry challenged him, but the end result was not pretty.

Even teammate Andre Iguodala felt bad for Steph. Here was his reaction.

Iggy knew his man bout to be a corpse lol pic.twitter.com/yrbf4X7BFW — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) January 11, 2017

Steph will get the last laugh, though. He always does.