It’s no secret that LeBron James and Stephen Curry aren’t the best of friends.

Once James crossed the line and used Curry as a prop at his Halloween party a year ago, that pretty much set the tone for how their relationship would be from then on.

Now that the Warriors are world champions, though, the tables have been turned and it’s Curry’s turn to troll.

And he did just that — perfectly.

Check him out at a recent event, where he imitated James’ workout video perfectly. And yes, that was Kyrie Irving looking on and laughing.

Steph making fun of LeBron's workout video with Kyrie egging him on 😂😂😂 (via ryanonlyryan/IG) pic.twitter.com/fBj7idGzWA — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 30, 2017

The joke’s on you, LeBron.