Stephen Curry sat out of Friday’s game against the Kings, as he’s currently recovering from an ankle injury, but that didn’t prevent him from trying to have an impact on the game.

Curry tried to get in Buddy Hield’s head at one point in the second half, even while sitting on the Warriors bench. Hield had trouble handling the ball near the sideline, and ended up stepping out of bounds for a turnover. Curry, along with a number of other Warriors players, found it quite funny. Steph then stood up and pointed at Hield, and had some words for him as well.

Trolling Steph might be the best Steph pic.twitter.com/Gznw3bbxk1 — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) March 17, 2018

That sequence of events was quite embarrassing for Hield.