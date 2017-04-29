Billionaire/team owner Steve Ballmer has been known to deliver some great reactions during Clippers games this season, but most of them have come in the friendly confines of Staples Center.

The NBA Playoffs are a different story, though, and when Ballmer’s team stepped up to earn a huge 98-93 road win at Vivant Smart Home Arena, he was super excited about it.

Check out the passion fueling this reaction, from late in the fourth quarter of Friday night’s game.

BALLMER FREAKING OUT pic.twitter.com/rNtGlSiGro — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) April 29, 2017

Can’t wait until we get Game 7 Ballmer on Sunday night. Stay tuned.