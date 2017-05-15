The Warriors pulled off the third-largest halftime comeback in NBA history on Sunday, trailing the Spurs by 20 at the break, yet emerging victorious by a 113-111 margin.

It’s important to point out that the game completely changed when Kawhi Leonard exited with an ankle injury in the third quarter. If Leonard can’t return for the rest of the series, a Warriors sweep certainly isn’t out of the question.

The Spurs, however, do have a huge advantage as far as the coaching staff goes. Gregg Popovich is the best in the league, in my opinion, while journeyman Mike Brown isn’t really known for being a tactical guy.

Steve Kerr, however, is, and that’s why his absence is a huge loss for the Warriors. Kerr was at Oracle Arena for Game 1, though, and he delivered this compelling halftime speech to rally the team and help fuel the comeback effort.

Kerr is one of the smartest and most innovative coaches around the league. He’s the perfect candidate to coach this particular team, so it’ll be tough if this season is his last at the helm, which seems likely at the current time.