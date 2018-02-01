Steven Tyler drove fans crazy while performing as Aerosmith’s lead singer, and he also drove a Kia pretty fast in a recent commercial that will air during Super Bowl LII.

In it, Tyler drove a car around a racetrack — backwards — which was pretty cool. As he cruised around it and kicked up dust, he redlined the engine and appeared to see himself in the mirror, which caused him to turn back around and stop.

Tyler was then embraced by fans, who went nuts as he emerged from the car.

Of the Super Bowl commercials that have leaked, that one is our favorite so far.