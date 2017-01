Terio, the former Vine star, is now back after a long hiatus, and he busted out some great moves in the Steelers locker room.

Also known as Lil TerRio, he garnered some fame from dancing to “Juju On That Beat.” So, ahead of the Steelers wild-card game on Sunday, they had Terio come in and Juju on that beat, and he did.

No word on whether or not he’ll be at Sunday’s game, but maybe he should be.