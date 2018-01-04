The Oklahoma City Thunder made their annual trip to the city of the Angels as they were taking on the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night. This was a homecoming of sorts for Paul George and Russell Westbrook, who are both California natives.

While all the attention was on the two California natives to begin the game, a rookie not named Lonzo Ball or Kyle Kuzma stole the show. It was 19-year-old Terrance Ferguson, who put on an offensive showcase at the Staples Center.

The 19-year old was selected by the Thunder in the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft, after taking an unconventional route to NBA, spending a year in Australia playing basketball.

This season, Ferguson has played sparingly with Thunder but showed he was ready for the bright lights in the second half against the Lakers. He scored 22 points (24 in total), shot 6-of-9 from three-point range, and threw down a highlight reel windmill dunk that left the Staples Center crowd in awe.

Put Terrance Ferguson in the dunk contest pic.twitter.com/rmGHTxCIcR — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) January 4, 2018

If Ferguson has serious hops like this, then he will be strongly considered to make a return appearance to the Staples Center in February for All-Star Weekend.