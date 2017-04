The Texans had initially indicated they would be announcing one of their fourth-round picks in the 2017 NFL Draft from space on Saturday, and sure enough, they did.

Houston recorded a video from the International Space Station, with retired astronaut Scott Kelly and Texans cheerleaders. In it, it was announced that the Texans would be selecting OT Julie’n Davenport with the 130th overall pick.

So maybe next year’s video will be recorded on the moon.