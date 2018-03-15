Day 1 of the 2018 NCAA Tournament featured some thrilling finishes and entertaining moments, with Loyola-Chicago’s dramatic upset win over Miami topping the list.

But Texas Tech freshman guard Zhaire Smith treated fans to the best highlight-reel play of the tourney so far.

Smith caught a pass while in the air in the first quarter of Thursday’s matchup against Stephen F. Austin, with his back to the rim. He then did a 180 spin and slammed the ball home — capping off a spectacular alley oop.

It’s going to be hard for other players to top that today.