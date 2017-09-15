Reality TV stars tend to be as fake as they come, attempting to put on a show for viewers in trying to be something that they’re not. But you can’t say that about Aaron Chalmers, a regular cast member of “The Geordie Shore.”

Chalmers talks about his physical ability on the show, and judging by what we’ve seen from him in his other line of work, he can certainly backs it up. He fought in his second career bout on Friday, and recorded his second consecutive first-round KO with a sick left hook and a right cross to the chin.

Heading into the fight, Chalmers told his opponent — Alex Thompson — that he was going to smash his eyeballs. He appeared to back up that talk with the early KO.

It’s unclear as to who Chalmers will fight next — let the rumors fly.