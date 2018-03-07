When Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson isn’t playing the role of his character “The Mountain” on HBO’s hit series Game of Thrones, he’s often doing activities that bodybuilders do, like powerlifting or eating.

Björnsson recently competed in the 2018 Arnold Strongman Classic, and, just like what often results on Game of Thrones, he didn’t lose.

In fact, Björnsson ended up breaking the world record for the raw deadlift. To do so, he had to deadlift 1,041 pounds, which seems almost impossible. Björnsson was not only able to do it, but he made it look fairly easy.

Let that serve as a cautionary tale to anyone that is brave enough to do battle with him on Game of Thrones.