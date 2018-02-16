Hafthor Bjornsson , who plays the role of “The Mountain” on HBO’s hit series Game of Thrones, is the perfect candidate for that particular character.

Bjornsson, who weighs 397 pounds, is an extremely large man, who can lift insane amounts of weight.

He showed that in a recent Instagram post, which showed him deadlifting 1,003 (!) pounds. There was a lot of grunting and yelling, but he accomplished the amazing feat, and you can watch him do it in the video below.

Hafpór Björnsson aka The Mountain from Game of Thrones deadlifting 455lg/1003lbs 🇮🇸💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/mSLnAtGTP3 — Kalani Lua (@klua11) February 15, 2018

It’s hard not to feel bad for the elephant bar there, as that was an absurd amount of weight for one piece of metal to hold up — no matter how large it is.

As for Bjornsson, remind us not to ever get on his bad side.