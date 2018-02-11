Posted byon
An ECHL hockey game between the Toledo Walleye and Kansas City Mavericks produced arguably the best hockey fight (at any level) of the year so far, and you need to see it.
A hard check on the boards started a fight, which then snowballed into other players joining in. That action then resulted in a brawl.
Not only that, the goalies from each team even squared up and went at it — with their helmets off.
Here’s the play that started the brawl.
That’s about as good as it gets.
