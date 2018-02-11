An ECHL hockey game between the Toledo Walleye and Kansas City Mavericks produced arguably the best hockey fight (at any level) of the year so far, and you need to see it.

A hard check on the boards started a fight, which then snowballed into other players joining in. That action then resulted in a brawl.

Not only that, the goalies from each team even squared up and went at it — with their helmets off.

Massive brawl breaks out near end of Saturday's game between the Toledo Walleye and Kansas City Mavericks. Video courtesy @BCSNsports. https://t.co/MCpOYU3Wli pic.twitter.com/dmlT4QPeKR — The Blade (@toledonews) February 11, 2018

Here’s the play that started the brawl.

HERE IT IS: FULL VIDEO OF THE WALLEYE VS. KC BRAWL — EVERYONE INVOLVED INCLUDING THE GOALIES. pic.twitter.com/yLg645d9Me — Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) February 11, 2018

That’s about as good as it gets.

[Deadspin]