Paul George was showered with praise just moments after touching down in Oklahoma City

PG13 and his son were met by a crowd of Thunder fans at the airport — some of which had signs, others that just brought energy — and they recently seem excited about him joining the team.

George will be fun to watch playing alongside Russell Westbrook, and Thunder fans know it, judging by the warm embrace they gave him.

OKC welcomes PG 🙌(via @okcthunder) A post shared by Bleacher Report (@bleacherreport) on Jul 11, 2017 at 1:23pm PDT

Are you feeling the love? I sure am, even from just watching the video.