Tiger Woods is back, you guys.

It took him a few tournaments, but Woods appears to have regained his championship form, and also his swagger — something we haven’t seen from him in years.

He’s currently one shot back in the 2018 Valspar Championship, and he also hit the shot of the tournament, which you need to watch.

Woods was faced with a tricky downhill pitch on a shot just outside of the green on the ninth hole, and he chipped it in perfectly for a birdie.

WOW! Tiger Woods chips in for birdie on No. 9 and is tied for the lead. 🐅#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/89gO6mYJTo — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 10, 2018

Check out his reaction — the fist pump is back as well, apparently.

What a shot.