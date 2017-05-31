Tiger Woods was arrested for driving under the influence in Jupiter, Fla., early Monday morning, and it didn’t take long for video of the arrest to surface.

Woods claimed that he wasn’t drinking and that it was an interaction with one of his medications, but judging by the mugshot, it looked like he just took one too many of them, and knew what he was doing.

He was found passed out at the wheel with his blinkers on, multiple flat tires and a bumper issue. Woods, however, did take a breathalyzer, and blew a .000 twice. On the other hand, though, he did fail a sobriety test, and didn’t look to be in any condition to drive.

Here’s the dashcam footage from the arrest.

Things don’t look good for Woods at the present time.