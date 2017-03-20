Tiger Woods may not be tearing up the golf course like he once did, but he’s still one of the best to have ever played the game.

And while he can’t drive the ball as far anymore, Woods can still putt. He showcased those skills when he appeared on Monday’s edition of “Good Morning America.”

Woods squared off against Michael Strahan in a putting challenge, which was actually pretty fun to watch, as the former Giants pass-rusher clearly has some skills of his own. In the end, Woods pulled it out, but the two were neck and neck.

Also, Woods was asked about whether or not he’d be ready to compete in the Masters, and here’s what he had to say about possibly playing at Augusta.

Strahan sure made things interesting, but we all knew Tiger would emerge victorious in the end.

