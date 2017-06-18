Posted byon
The Tim Tebow experiment is still going on, but it seems like only a matter of time until the Mets move on from the overhyped prospect.
Tebow is good for an extra-base hit once every now and again, but that’s about it. His swing and bat control could still use some work, as evidenced by what happened in a recent game on Saturday night.
His Fireflies faced off against the Charleston Riverdogs in Single-A ball, and at one point in the game, he swung and missed so hard that his bat went flying into the stands.
Tebow would go on to strike out on the pitch that followed, so yeah, that wasn’t a great sequence for him.