The Tim Tebow experiment is still going on, but it seems like only a matter of time until the Mets move on from the overhyped prospect.

Tebow is good for an extra-base hit once every now and again, but that’s about it. His swing and bat control could still use some work, as evidenced by what happened in a recent game on Saturday night.

His Fireflies faced off against the Charleston Riverdogs in Single-A ball, and at one point in the game, he swung and missed so hard that his bat went flying into the stands.

VIDEO: Tim Tebow's bat flip and strikeout in HD. Even more impressive when you can actually see how far that thing flies pic.twitter.com/aOYlctOs5X — Daren Stoltzfus (@DarenStoltzfus) June 18, 2017

Tebow would go on to strike out on the pitch that followed, so yeah, that wasn’t a great sequence for him.