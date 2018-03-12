It’s been said that Patriots quarterback Tom Brady can chug beers with the best of them, but we had never actually seen him do it — until now.

Brady appeared on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Monday, and the show’s host put him to the test. And Brady — much like he does on the football field — destroyed his opponent.

The two clinked glasses and then squared off in a chugging challenge, with Brady finishing his beer in under two seconds. He did leave a bit of foam, though, but no worries — he went back and drank that too before Colbert was done.

TONIGHT: Tom Brady doesn't usually drink beer, but when he does… pic.twitter.com/xGWdnlhJOR — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) March 13, 2018

Is there anything Brady can’t do?