Watch Tom Brady chug beer against Stephen Colbert on ‘The Late Show’
Posted by on March 12, 2018

It’s been said that Patriots quarterback Tom Brady can chug beers with the best of them, but we had never actually seen him do it — until now.

Brady appeared on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Monday, and the show’s host put him to the test. And Brady — much like he does on the football field — destroyed his opponent.

The two clinked glasses and then squared off in a chugging challenge, with Brady finishing his beer in under two seconds. He did leave a bit of foam, though, but no worries — he went back and drank that too before Colbert was done.

Is there anything Brady can’t do?

 