Tom Brady was reunited with the jerseys stolen from him after Super Bowl 51 only to have one of them stolen again, this time by Rob Gronkowski.

It happened before the Boston Red Sox’s opening day matchup against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday. As the New England Patriots quarterback was holding up one of the jerseys returned to him before the game by team owner Robert Kraft, Gronkowski snuck up behind Brady and snatched the jersey out of his hands.

Gronk is such a WWE villain. Just stole Brady's jersey on Opening Day 😂😂😂 (🎥: @RedSox) pic.twitter.com/2L8V1HhUZ1 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 3, 2017

The crowd at Fenway Park had a good laugh as Gronkowski took off running before Brady tackled him in the outfield and retrieved his stolen jersey. There was no way he was going to let it happen a second time.