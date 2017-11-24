Quantcast
Watch Tony Romo show off some hilarious dance moves in funny video
November 24, 2017

Now that former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo is retired, he has made the switch to being involved in games by playing a different role — calling them from the booth.

And since he’s not taking brutal hits from opposing players on the field — which gives his body a rest — he can pursue other physical activities, like dancing.

Romo recently showed off a few of his moves, and seemed to be pretty honest in acknowledging that they could use some work. But we’re suckers for a guy brushing his teeth while doing “the whip,” so we wanted to share this hilarious video.

Could “Dancing With The Stars” be in Romo’s future?