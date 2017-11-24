Now that former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo is retired, he has made the switch to being involved in games by playing a different role — calling them from the booth.

And since he’s not taking brutal hits from opposing players on the field — which gives his body a rest — he can pursue other physical activities, like dancing.

Romo recently showed off a few of his moves, and seemed to be pretty honest in acknowledging that they could use some work. But we’re suckers for a guy brushing his teeth while doing “the whip,” so we wanted to share this hilarious video.

All in favor of seeing this in the booth?? 🙋‍♂️ (via @tonyromo) pic.twitter.com/aCr39MCmtZ — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) November 25, 2017

Could “Dancing With The Stars” be in Romo’s future?