Now that former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo is retired, he has made the switch to being involved in games by playing a different role — calling them from the booth.
And since he’s not taking brutal hits from opposing players on the field — which gives his body a rest — he can pursue other physical activities, like dancing.
Romo recently showed off a few of his moves, and seemed to be pretty honest in acknowledging that they could use some work. But we’re suckers for a guy brushing his teeth while doing “the whip,” so we wanted to share this hilarious video.
Could “Dancing With The Stars” be in Romo’s future?