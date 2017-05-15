Was it a coincidence that Nationals shortstop Trea Turner made a Derek Jeter-esque defensive play on the same day that Jeter’s number was retired at Yankee Stadium?

We’re going to say no, as Turner made a defensive play in Sunday’s game against the Phillies that was easily the best of his career so far.

Check out the scoop, turn and jump-throw off his back foot to first base for the out. Turner was nearly at third base when he uncorked the throw.

The numbers behind it make it even more impressive.

Trea Turner ends the 8th with the Jeter Jump Play in the hole from LF grass, perfect throw __~140 feet'. Is THAT part of his game, too!? — Thomas Boswell (@ThomasBoswellWP) May 14, 2017

Maybe it was because of Jeter, or maybe it was because it was Turner’s bobblehead giveaway day.