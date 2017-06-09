Posted byon
The future is bright for US Men’s National Team’s 18-year-old Christian Pulisic, who some are already touting to develop into the best player to ever don the stars & stripes.
He showed why in Thursday’s CONCACAF World Cup qualifying match, when he broke open a scoreless game and scored not one, but two goals.
It started in the 52nd minute when he banged home a cross, cutting toward the middle of the goal.
But he wasn’t done.
Roughly ten minutes later, he got behind the defense and banged home a sweet goal, tucking the ball into the corner of the net with pinpoint accuracy.
Pulisic is a finisher, that’s for sure. The US appears to have a world-class player on its hands. The question is what will become of him?