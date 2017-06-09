The future is bright for US Men’s National Team’s 18-year-old Christian Pulisic, who some are already touting to develop into the best player to ever don the stars & stripes.

He showed why in Thursday’s CONCACAF World Cup qualifying match, when he broke open a scoreless game and scored not one, but two goals.

It started in the 52nd minute when he banged home a cross, cutting toward the middle of the goal.

Armchair Analyst: Christian Pulisic is a gift from the soccer gods pic.twitter.com/9YwjQo3AJP — Matthew Doyle (@MattDoyle76) June 9, 2017

But he wasn’t done.

Roughly ten minutes later, he got behind the defense and banged home a sweet goal, tucking the ball into the corner of the net with pinpoint accuracy.

GOAL: Christian Pulisic slots it near post to double the lead: Read More https://t.co/DQMNfhINwe — World Soccer News (@W0RLDSOCCERNEWS) June 9, 2017

Pulisic is a finisher, that’s for sure. The US appears to have a world-class player on its hands. The question is what will become of him?