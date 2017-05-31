LaVar Ball put a target on his son, LaMelo, whether he meant to or not. With his brother, Lonzo, looking to be the surefire pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, the pressure is off him, for now.

And it’s all on Lonzo.

He drew attention on the national scale when he dropped 92 points in a high school game, but that was followed with criticism for taking so many shots, and not playing any defense at all.

And Ball’s most recent game — in which his team lost by 52 points — featured a lot of poor plays by Lonzo. With all the attention on him, thanks to his father, a “fan” put together his lowlight reel from the game, and it’s pretty bad.

This dude LaMelo Ball has to be the worst person imaginable to play with pic.twitter.com/QGsUPLha6w — NBA All Access (@nballaccess) May 28, 2017

Yeah, that certainly wasn’t his best performance. We’ll see how Lonzo responds next game. While his performance remains to be seen, one thing’s for sure: Ball won’t shy away from shooting the ball.