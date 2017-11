The Georgia Dome, which initially opened in Downtown Atlanta in 1992, collapsed on Monday, thanks to nearly 5,000 pounds of explosives.

The iconic venue played host to many sporting events, concerts and conventions, but with the Mercedes-Benz Stadium right next door, there was no need for the Georgia Dome to play second fiddle.

Here’s a GIF of it exploding — for your viewing pleasure.

The Georgia Dome has just been demolished pic.twitter.com/kd8v3LDzTC — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) November 20, 2017

A lot of great memories were produced in that place.