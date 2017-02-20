Kings big man DeMarcus Cousins, in a shocking move, was traded to the Pelicans late Sunday night.

New Orleans sent Tyreke Evans, Buddy Hield, Langston Galloway and its 2017 first and second-round picks in exchange for Cousins, which seems to be a pretty good deal for them. The Kings don’t really have any playmakers on their roster right now, and it looks like Sacramento is embracing full-tank mode.

Cousins played in the All-Star Game on Sunday night, and, of course, spoke to the media after the game. In the middle of the presser, he was informed about the trade. Cousins had a pretty funny reaction and looked very surprised at first, but then calmly said “It’s whatever” and went back to answering questions.

DeMarcus Cousins reaction as soon as he found out he had been traded to the New Orleans Pelicans. #DeMarcusCousins #NewOrleans #Pelicans pic.twitter.com/SDKuE2ZEAY — Manny Vieites (@manny_vieites) February 20, 2017

You have to imagine that Cousins is excited about the possibility of leaving that dumpster fire of an organization. That and playing alongside Anthony Davis makes it a pretty sweet deal for him.

Speaking of sweet deals, the Pelicans robbed the Kings in this trade, but that’s for another discussion.