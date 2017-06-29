Jeff Fisher’s tenure in Los Angeles came to a screeching halt, as he didn’t even last the remainder of the 2016 season before getting fired.

Fisher was given the axe after the Seahawks destroyed the Rams in Week 14, and it’s unclear if he’ll even ever coach again, given that he’s now the losingest coach in NFL history.

Anyway, the 2016 Rams were being filmed by Amazon, for their reality series, “All or Nothing: A Season with the Los Angeles Rams.” The show is similar to “Hard Knocks,” and featured Fisher, his coaching staff and the Rams players, chronicling their entire season.

Thanks to that footage, we now have video of the moment that Fisher informed his team he was fired.

“Unfortunately, I won’t be there this weekend…I was just fired” he remarked.

Nothing is sacred/private anymore, in the digital age we live in.