“Comeback SZN” officially hit stage 2 on Thursday, when Johnny Manziel showcased his stuff for NFL scouts for the first time since being released by the Browns.

Manziel threw at University of San Diego’s Pro Day on Thursday, and you can watch some of the action inthe video below (via TMZ Sports).

Manziel’s passes appeared to be crisp and accurate. His numbers weren’t bad, either.

Johnny Manziel threw today at the University of Sam Diego.

12 teams in attendance.

38 attempts.

2 misses.

Light rain.

Strong day say those in attendance. pic.twitter.com/A8NAtSO5In — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 22, 2018

It remains to be seen if any NFL teams will give Manziel a workout this summer, given his baggage, but the CFL remains an option for him.