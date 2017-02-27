We don’t know for sure if Vladimir Putin wrestled a bear, but now, thanks to video footage that has recently surfaced, we have proof that UFC fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov once did.

What’s even crazier is that he did so when he was only nine years old.

The Russian fighter’s dad, Abdulmanap, once told ToFight.ru about it, and casually remarked that the epic test was specifically for “character more than exercise.” That’s putting it mildly.

Anyway, here’s video of Khabib wrestling a bear as a young boy, for your viewing pleasure.

Maybe there’s some logic behind the odd training regimen. To his credit, Nurmagomedov has a 24-0 record and is set to compete for the interim lightweight title at UFC 209.

[Bleacher Report]