Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. hit up the 2018 NBA All-Star Game at Staples Center, and he was kind of a jerk while there.

OBJ appeared to be his usual holier-than-thou self, as he was seen clowning on players in the game, and even cameramen, for some reason.

This video from Bleacher Report highlights all of the posts from his Instagram story, and you can see all of that, including when he savagely roasted a cameraman for his hair, which seemed a bit petty.

OBJ's IG story from the All Star Game is pure comedy 😭 (via @OBJ_3) pic.twitter.com/Q0nrMbRMtL — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 19, 2018

OBJ is a comedian, in his eyes.