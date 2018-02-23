Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey is set to sign her Monday Night Raw contract on Sunday, in a pay-per-view WWE event.

Rousey made her first appearance at the Royal Rumble, and her first fight at the WWE level doesn’t look to be too far away.

She’s already training in the wrestling ring — recently doing so with former UFC fighter and current NXT standout Shayna Baszler — which this video shows.

Leaked footage of @RondaRousey in-ring training w/ @QoSBaszler. i don't know about you guys, but I'm very much looking forward to her wrestling WWE's best. pic.twitter.com/ALVe7GBFmH — PWP Nation (@PWPNation) February 22, 2018

Rousey will need to spend a good deal of time training before squaring off in her first WWE match, judging by that video.