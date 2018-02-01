The most recent episode in the “Tom vs. Time” documentary series featured a touching moment between Tom Brady, his mother and the Patriots owner.

Brady and his son, Jack, visited his hometown of San Mateo, Calif. in the fourth episode of Facebook’s much-talked about series. The Patriots quarterback visited his parents, bringing Jack along with him. They all sat down at the table for a meal, and that’s when Brady handed his phone to his mother, Galynn, so she could speak with Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

Kraft shared some amazing news with her at that time, informing Brady’s mother that she would be receiving a Super Bowl LI championship ring. Check out this video clip that shows the heartwarming moment as it happened.

Tom Brady and Robert Kraft team up to surprise Brady's mother, Galynn, with a Super Bowl ring. pic.twitter.com/MkgKXQRnvM — Adam London (@ALondon5) February 1, 2018

Galynn was battling cancer during much of last season, and underwent chemotherapy as treatment. It was unclear if she would be able to attend Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston, but she did end up at the game. Not only that, but she has also been cancer-free for over one year now.