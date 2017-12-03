The Warriors have been known to shoot lights-out during games, but on Sunday, the team put up shots with the lights out, which was a different scenario than they’re used to.

The lights at American Airlines Arena went out toward the end of the team’s shootaround session, but the Warriors kept shooting. And, to their credit, they continued to make shots, which likely projects well for Sunday night’s game against the Heat.

Warriors guard Stephen Curry seemed to embrace the challenge of shooting in the dark, and had this to say to Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press about it:

“Nice little, I guess, test of muscle memory,” Curry said. “You can somewhat see the rim, know where you are on the floor, but it’s kind of a different experience because you don’t get it every day. So that’s pretty cool.”

Most teams would’ve just called it quits and ended shootaround early, but the Warriors do things a bit differently, and that’s why they’re the defending champions.