The (48-9) Golden State Warriors will look to build on their dominance at home on Saturday night, squaring off against the (9-48) Brooklyn Nets, who are the worst team in the NBA.

Looking at the numbers, the Nets are terrible, and the Warriors put on a show every time they take the floor. Golden State has won 17 of its last 20 games, and has a 25-3 record at home, while the Nets are 2-24 on the road.

The Warriors are currently favored to win this game by 21 points, and there’s a reason for that. This game may get out of hand early, but the Nets will try to keep pace with their opposition by knocking down three-pointers. It’ll be tough for them to match what Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson will likely be able to produce, however.

Game info

Date: Saturday, Feb. 25, 10:30 p.m. ET

TV info: NBA League Pass

Watch online: FOX Sports Go, CSN Bay Area

The Warriors fought back from a 12-point halftime deficit against the Clippers on Thursday night, and came out of the break on fire, eventually managing a 50-point quarter which ended with a Stephen Curry buzzer-beater. Can they do it again?