Even at 32 years of age, Everton striker Wayne Rooney showed he can still score some amazing goals from anywhere on the pitch.

Rooney delivered in the dagger against West Ham United on Wednesday, and did so in brilliant fashion. After a poor clearance from his opponent landed at his feet, Rooney attempted to make goalkeeper Joe Hart pay for cheating up a bit.

Sure enough, he did.

The Everton striker perfectly floated the ball over the Hart’s head, and it actually bounced once before ending up in the net.

ROONEY! FROM HIS OWN HALF! pic.twitter.com/1TwTF2ipvM — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) November 29, 2017

It was his third goal of the game — completing the hat trick for the Everton star.