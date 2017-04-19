Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez is set to start catching soon, and looks to be on track to return to the lineup in roughly one month’s time.

And even though he’s not currently crushing dingers on the field, he’s still making his presence felt around Yankee Stadium among fans.

Sanchez teamed up with Yankees PR and was standing around the box office before Tuesday night’s game, autographing tickets for fans who purchased them. It’s safe to say they weren’t expecting that, and that autograph could be worth something one day, as Sanchez is a rising star.

Gary Sanchez may be sidelined with a muscle strain, but the @Yankees are certainly keeping him busy. pic.twitter.com/tVWd5WrS7l — YES Network (@YESNetwork) April 18, 2017

Cool gesture by Sanchez. It’s always great to see players interact with fans.