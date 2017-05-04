The Edmonton Oilers saw a 2-0 series lead slip away on Wednesday night, as they fell to the Anaheim Ducks at Rogers Place in overtime, 4-3.

Edmonton jumped out to a 2-0 lead, and seemed to have a strangehold on the series, but then the Ryan Getzlaf show began. He scored or assisted on all four goals (two goals, two assists), and the Ducks stole the momentum and evened the series with a big win.

The game-winning goal came less than one minute into the overtime period, with this pass from Getzlaf (who else?) to Jakob Silfverberg.

Getzlaf to Silfverberg for the OT-winner pic.twitter.com/8qwjWkMBbv — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) May 4, 2017

Former Oilers star/now executive Wayne Gretzky had a fitting reaction to the goal. It doesn’t take an expert lip reader to decipher what he said.

Wayne Gretzky was not thrilled with the result pic.twitter.com/OgR29SLYYo — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) May 4, 2017

Tell us how you really feel.