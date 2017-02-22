Wayne Shaw can now boast that he’s the first footballer in history to leave a team because he ate a piece of pie during a match.
The 46-year-old was the talk of the Internet recently, after he was seen at the bar during halftime of Sutton United’s match against Arsenal on Monday.
Sutton’s backup goalkeeper was also seen eating pie on the bench during the match.
That’s all well and good, and it’s funny, but there’s a reason he did it. Yeah, he was probably hungry, but that’s not the only reason. A sportsbook was offering 8-to-one odds on him eating pie during the match on camera, and Shaw admitted to The Guardian that some of his friends placed a wager on it (and won, obviously).
“A few of the lads said to me earlier on: ‘What is going on with the 8-1 about eating a pie?’ I said: ‘I don’t know, I’ve eaten nothing all day, so I might give it a go later on,’” he said. “Sun Bets had us at 8-1 to eat a pie. I thought I would give them a bit of banter and let’s do it. All the subs were on and we were 2-0 down.
“I went and got it at half time from the kitchen, I had it all prepared and ready to go. It was meat and potato,” added Shaw.
Asked if he knew anyone had backed the bet, he replied: “I think there were a few people. Obviously we are not allowed to bet. I think a few of the mates and a few of the fans.
As a result, Shaw resigned, and his resignation was accepted, so we won’t see him eating pie on the sideline again anytime soon.