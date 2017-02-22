Wayne Shaw can now boast that he’s the first footballer in history to leave a team because he ate a piece of pie during a match.

The 46-year-old was the talk of the Internet recently, after he was seen at the bar during halftime of Sutton United’s match against Arsenal on Monday.

I kid you not. Sutton reserve keeper Wayne Shaw is in the bar at half-time. pic.twitter.com/f7014pXRBP — Chris Slegg (@ChrisSlegg) February 20, 2017

Sutton’s backup goalkeeper was also seen eating pie on the bench during the match.

Sutton United's sub goalkeeper Wayne Shaw, 46, is eating a pie on the bench. Absolute hero. #SUFCvAFC #MAGICOFTHECUP pic.twitter.com/6eF7CVyf2M — SteveBloomersWashing (@SBW_DCFC) February 20, 2017

That’s all well and good, and it’s funny, but there’s a reason he did it. Yeah, he was probably hungry, but that’s not the only reason. A sportsbook was offering 8-to-one odds on him eating pie during the match on camera, and Shaw admitted to The Guardian that some of his friends placed a wager on it (and won, obviously).

“A few of the lads said to me earlier on: ‘What is going on with the 8-1 about eating a pie?’ I said: ‘I don’t know, I’ve eaten nothing all day, so I might give it a go later on,’” he said. “Sun Bets had us at 8-1 to eat a pie. I thought I would give them a bit of banter and let’s do it. All the subs were on and we were 2-0 down.

“I went and got it at half time from the kitchen, I had it all prepared and ready to go. It was meat and potato,” added Shaw.

Asked if he knew anyone had backed the bet, he replied: “I think there were a few people. Obviously we are not allowed to bet. I think a few of the mates and a few of the fans.

As a result, Shaw resigned, and his resignation was accepted, so we won’t see him eating pie on the sideline again anytime soon.