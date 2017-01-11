No. 9 West Virginia and No. 1 Baylor met in the game of the week on Tuesday, but it was anything but, as the Mountaineers destroyed the Bears, 89-68.

Baylor didn’t get to enjoy its newfound No. 1 ranking for long, as they were outplayed in every aspect of the game at the WVU Coliseum. This was cause for celebration, so the Mountaineers fans did exactly that.

Here they are storming the court and signing “Country Roads” because that’s just how they roll.

It was more screaming than singing, but the passion was there, and that’s all that matters.