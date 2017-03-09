The Patriots signed Stephon Gilmore to a five-year, $65 million contract on Thursday, and right now, they have arguably the best defensive backfield in football.

Sure, it’s unlikely that Logan Ryan will return, and the team may look to trade Malcolm Butler, but right now, it’s clear this is not a team opposing quarterbacks will be excited to face.

Gilmore excels in press-man coverage and is the perfect fit in Matt Patricia’s system. The Patriots will likely get a high level of effort out of him, whereas the Bills could not consistently, and he’ll be able to utilize the aggressive, attacking style he likes to employ.

But they did pay a lot of money for him — much more than Bill Belichick usually spends, especially on a cornerback — so it could have an effect on the rest of their roster. Was the move worth it? NESN says it was a high-risk, high-reward decision, and provided some thoughts on what the potential ramifications could be.