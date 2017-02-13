The Red Sox made a huge splash in the offseason by acquiring dominant left-hander Chris Sale in a trade with the White Sox, and are clearly the team to beat in the AL East heading into this season.

The team fields arguably the best outfield in baseball, and it was clear they needed to address issues in their starting rotation, which they did by trading for Sale.

But there are still some issues that remain. The trio of Sale, David Price and Rick Porcello looks to be a dominant one that can shut down opposing offenses, but it’s not that simple. Price just can’t win in the postseason, for whatever reason, and depth could be an issue, among other things.