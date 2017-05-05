The Celtics and Wizards nearly came to blows in Game 3 of their playoff series on Thursday night, but cooler heads prevailed, sort of.

With eight technical fouls and three ejections, the matchup was chippy throughout, and the physical play will likely carry over into Game 4. Kelly Oubre could be suspended for Sunday’s matchup, as the league may look to send a message after he trucked Kelly Olynyk in retaliation for a hard screen.

A skirmish broke out afterward, but luckily, no punches were thrown. That’s not beyond the realm of possibility for the rest of the series, though.

How would a potential fight stack up against some of the others in the past? NESN took a look at the top 10 NBA fights of all-time, and it’s definitely worth a read.