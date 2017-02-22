The Boston Celtics are in a great position going forward, with a young team that has a lot of depth, and also a number of draft picks over the next two seasons.

Most importantly, thanks to a pick swap with the Nets, the Celtics have Brooklyn’s first-round selection in the 2017 draft. Judging by how bad the Nets have been, that pick is very valuable, and could end up being the No. 1 pick in the draft.

This upcoming draft projects to be one of the deepest ones in years, which puts the Celtics in a position of power as far as negotiating goes. And it gives them a lot of options. Sure, they could trade just the pick itself for a mediocre player to come off the bench. Or, they could hold onto it and build for the future. Lastly, they could attempt to land a superstar player, but that would take the pick as well as a few other players/picks.

As you can see, it’s a complex situation, so the experts at NESN put it up for debate.