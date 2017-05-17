The Boston Celtics hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, which is pretty crazy, given that they’re set to host Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday night.

Rather than trading away the pick during the deadline, the Celtics were smart to stick to what they have, and they can now build on that.

There are a lot of rumors swirling about what they could do with the pick. It’s unlikely that they’ll trade down, and Markelle Fultz seems like the obvious selection.

NESN discussed that very topic, and provided some suggestions as far as what the team could do. Check it out in the link below.