Just like any team that wins the Super Bowl, the New England Patriots will soon have a tough decision on their hands, regarding what they want to do with their impending free agents.

Bill Belichick and Co. certainly haven’t made a habit of overpaying players in the past, in fact, quite the opposite. That’s why you see a lot of veteran players coming in and out, and stars that are in line for big paydays (like Chandler Jones and Jamie Collins) are sometimes traded for draft picks before their contract is set to run out.

NESN tackled the subject of what the team could do with its biggest impending free agents, including Martellus Bennett, Malcolm Butler, LeGarrette Blount, Michael Floyd and others.