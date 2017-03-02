The 2017 NHL trade deadline has come and gone, and there were actually a number of big moves made by teams.

Tampa Bay and Los Angeles swapped goalies Peter Budaj and Ben Bishop, which was a surprise. Washington went out and shored up its defense, giving up a lot to acquire one of the best defenseman in the league (Kevin Shattenkirk).

Hot names Matt Duchene and Radim Vrbata were not moved, however.

There were some other acquisitions as well, and NESN did a great job of recapping them, so check out the article in the link below.